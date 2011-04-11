Stand By For "iSteve", Steve Jobs' Official Bio, In Early 2012

Photo: AP

The first authorised biography of Steve Jobs, “iSteve: The Book of Jobs”, is coming out in early 2012 from Simon & Schuster.The book’s author is Walter Isaacson, a writer noted for biographies of Kissinger, Einstein and Benjamin Franklin. Isaacson had unprecedented access to Apple, Jobs and his family.



Most of Jobs’ life is well known by now, including some of the more shadowy parts. But an authorised biography will presumably include some new details, or at least show the way Jobs sees himself, as opposed to how the world sees him. Should be an interesting read.

(AP, via Mashable)

Don’t Miss: The 10 Dumbest Things Steve Jobs Has Done →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.