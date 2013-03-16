New $2.6 Billion Financial centre Will Make Wall Street Look Pathetic

Photo: via HOK
Turkey wants to make its economy one of the top 10 largest by 2023. To achieve that goal, it’s going to build a brand new financial centre in Istanbul.Architecture firm HOK has just unveiled the master plan it developed for the Istanbul International Financial centre (IIFC).
The renderings for the $2.6 billion project are beautiful. he project is scheduled for completion at the end of 2016, HOK said in a release.
When the IIFC is complete it will feature approximately 45 million square feet of office, residential, retail, conference, hotel and park space.
The site will house the offices of the country's financial market governing bodies, banks and other related businesses.
