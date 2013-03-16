New $2.6 Billion Financial centre Will Make Wall Street Look Pathetic

Julia La Roche
Istanbul Wall Street

Photo: via HOK

Turkey wants to make its economy one of the top 10 largest by 2023. To achieve that goal, it’s going to build a brand new financial centre in Istanbul.Architecture firm HOK has just unveiled the master plan it developed for the Istanbul International Financial centre (IIFC). 

The renderings for the $2.6 billion project are beautiful.  he project is scheduled for completion at the end of 2016, HOK said in a release. 

We’ve included the images in the slides that follow.

The IIFC is being built on a 170-acre site.

Source: HOK

It's located on Istanbul's Asian side.

Source: HOK

When the IIFC is complete it will feature approximately 45 million square feet of office, residential, retail, conference, hotel and park space.

Source: HOK

The site will house the offices of the country's financial market governing bodies, banks and other related businesses.

Source: HOK

Here's what an aerial shot would look like.

Source: HOK

And here's another shot.

Source: HOK

