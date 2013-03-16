New $2.6 Billion Financial centre Will Make Wall Street Look Pathetic

Photo: via HOK

Turkey wants to make its economy one of the top 10 largest by 2023. To achieve that goal, it’s going to build a brand new financial centre in Istanbul.Architecture firm HOK has just unveiled the master plan it developed for the Istanbul International Financial centre (IIFC).



The renderings for the $2.6 billion project are beautiful. he project is scheduled for completion at the end of 2016, HOK said in a release.

We’ve included the images in the slides that follow.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.