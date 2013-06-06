Istanbul Stock Market Cratering Again

After collapsing in the wake of the big protests, the Turkish stock market is crashing again today.



The culprit: Comments from Prime Minister Erdogan about how development plans (plans to get rid of a park and replace it with a mall) will go ahead. This was the original spark that lit the protest fuse (although the protests are much broader).

The Borsta Istanbul is now off nearly 4%.

Via Bloomberg:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.