Istanbul May Day Protests Met With Tear Gas And Water Cannons [PHOTOS]

Clashes erupted in Istanbul after thousands of police were stationed to block access to Taksim Square in the centre of Turkey’s largest city, Reuters reports.



The barricades were set up to prevent a march organised by trade unions, but protestors began pushing into the square and authorities using force to prevent the rally from happening in the city centre.

Reuters notes that May 1, a traditional workers’ day holiday across Europe, was canceled as a national holiday in Turkey following a 1980 coup but reinstated in 2010 under pressure from trade unions.

— Yesim Comert (@yesimcf) May 1, 2013

This is Istanbul on May Day! Journalists are trying to work under heavy pepper gas. via @ahmetakpolat twitter.com/aydinonat/stat… — N. Emrah Aydinonat (@aydinonat) May 1, 2013

