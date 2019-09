The Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) exam was held this weekend.



The CFA is viewed by many as the hardest test for financial professionals. It requires about five to six months of rigorous preparation.

Test-takers in Istanbul, Turkey didn’t get to take the CFA, though. It was cancelled because of the protests.

From the CFA Institute:

