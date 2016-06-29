Photos show the aftermath of the Istanbul airport bombing

At least 36 people died after three suicide bombers blew themselves up at an airport in Istanbul on Tuesday.

Istanbul Ataturk is the biggest airport in Turkey and the 11th busiest in the world.

The suspects apparently detonated the explosives at the security check-in at the entrance to the airport’s international terminal as they exchanged gunfire with police.

The airport is now closed until at least 8 p.m. on Wednesday. The scene around the airport has become chaos as authorities attempt to direct traffic in the area. Travellers are stranded outside as they arrange transportation away from the carnage.

Below are some photos from the scene.

Photo: OZAN KOSE/AFP/Getty Images.

Photo: Mehmet Ali Poyraz/Getty Images.

Photo: OZAN KOSE/AFP/Getty Images.

Photo: OZAN KOSE/AFP/Getty Images.

