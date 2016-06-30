A guy from California was caught in the Istanbul airport attack -- his brother wrote about the harrowing experience

41 people are dead and 239 injured after three terrorists attacked the

Istanbul Ataturk Airport in Turkey.

Adam Reich and his girlfriend, Kristine Nakanishi, had travelled to the Istanbul airport from Burbank, California and were in an airport lounge during the bombings.

Adam’s brother, Noach Reich, received a dreaded text message moments after the attacks.

“Three little dots,” Noach Reich wrote in a Facebook post hours later. “Today I prayed for three little dots. Today I begged for three little dots. Today my future depended on three little dots.”

Reich continued:

“Today, while at lunch with co-workers celebrating a birthday, I got a text from my brother. “Something’s happening at the airport. I love you guys” At first I didn’t think twice of it but then I quickly grabbed my phone. “What do you mean?” I responded. I waited for those three little dots to show that he was responding. Nothing. My heart began to race. I jumped on Twitter and searched “Istanbul.” The first tweet that came up read, “Two explosions reported at Istanbul airport.” I went numb. 72 hours prior, I dropped my brother and his girlfriend Kristine off at the Burbank Airport for the start of a European vacation that they have been looking forward to for months. Kristine had just graduated from nursing school at UCLA and my brother had just finished the TV show he was working on. The timing could not have been more perfect for this trip, other than the fact that they were embarking on a 2-week adventure with no Wi-Fi on the night of the Game of Thrones finale.”

Luckily for the Reich family, Adam and Kristine escaped the airport and safely found shelter nearby.

His post continued:

“And then there they were. Three little dots. “We heard gun shots and an explosion. We’re in someone’s room at the hotel hiding. I’ll keep you posted as best I can.” -Brother My brother and Kristine escaped from the airport lounge they were hiding in crawling from cover to cover over shattered glass. They made their way to an adjoining hotel where they knocked on doors until someone opened one. It was a couple from Spain that were there celebrating their honeymoon. After several hours, they were evacuated from the airport crossing over shattered glass, dried blood and the sound of sirens wailing. I’m thankful that my brother and Kristine are ok but my heart breaks for the hundreds of families who were not as lucky today. It terrifies me to have to imagine what it was like at that terminal today and it sends shivers down my spine knowing how lucky Adam and Kristine were.”

