House Oversight Chair Rips Obama For Breaking Pledge To Reduce Regulations

Oversight & Government Reform Chair Darrell Issa (R-Ca.) will tear into Obama at this morning’s meeting on government regulations, which the President had pledged to reduce.



Morning Money has a preview of his statement:

“While President Obama has spoken about, and even launched an effort to evaluate regulations that create unnecessary burdens, regulatory agencies under his administration have gone the opposite direction. The number of proposed rules have increased from 2,044 in 2009 to 2,439 in 2010. Regulatory agencies have seen their budgets grow by 16 per cent over the past three years. …

“Employment at regulatory agencies has climbed 13 per cent since President Obama took office, and the number of staff working on regulatory matters is on schedule to increase at a rate of 10,000 new regulatory employees per year in 2011 and 2012. The number of full time regulatory employees is expected to reach an all-time high of 291,676 in 2012. Meanwhile, since President Obama took office, private sector jobs have declined by 5.6 per cent.”

