Issa Rae changed the ending of ‘Insecure’ just 2 weeks before the finale was supposed to be filmed

Issa Rae. Merie W. Wallace/HBO

Issa Rae changed the ending of “Insecure” two weeks before filming was scheduled for the finale.

“I can’t wait to talk about it when it airs to see if I made the wrong decision,” Rae told EW.

The fifth and final season of “Insecure” premieres on October 24 on HBO.

Issa Rae is determined to give the beloved HBO show “Insecure” the ending it deserves, even if that means making a last-minute quick change.

In a new cover story, Entertainment Weekly reports that the “Insecure” co-creator and main star sent an email to showrunner Prentice Penny and executive producers Amy Aniobi and Laura Kittrell two weeks before production was scheduled to shoot the finale, saying she was unsatisfied with the ending,

“Thank God I had a burst of inspiration of what I wanted it to be, and that’s what we ended up shooting,” Rae said in an interview with EW. “I stand by it, I like it.”

She continued: “The other one was good, too, but it just didn’t feel like the most [satisfying]. It didn’t feel like our show. I can’t wait to talk about it when it airs to see if I made the wrong decision.”

The whole cast is being careful not to give away any spoilers about the season finale. Co-star Yvonne Orji (who plays Molly) told Tamron Hall on the “Tamron Hall Show” that she “cried the whole final episode.”

Yvonne Orji and Issa Rae costar as Molly and Issa in ‘Insecure.’ Merie W. Wallace/HBO

“I told Issa after the table read, I was like ‘Yo, you sent us out very well and I appreciate then heck out of you,'” Orji said. “She wrote an amazing finale and Prentice [Penny] did an amazing job directing it. I don’t think there was anything else we could have left on the table.”

Issa’s relationship with Lawrence and her friendship with Molly were both left suspended in the season four finale. In the first trailer released for season five, it appears that both rocky relationships will be addressed along with the baby Lawrence is having with Condola.

The fifth and final season of “Insecure” debuts on Sunday, October 24 on HBO.