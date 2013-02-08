Living In Space Is No Worse Than Being On A Long Business Trip

Photo: YouTube/CanadianSpaceAgency

Earlier today William Shatner called the International Space Station and chatted with Astronaut Chris Hadfield.Shatner asked Hadfield what it was like being away from Earth for so long, and how he copes with missing his friends and family.



In response, Hadfield said, “I can talk to them pretty much every day. It’s not that much different than just being on a long business trip.”

He elaborated that the training to go on an ISS mission is so long — taking four to five years of extensive travelling to different locations — that actually being in space isn’t much different, at least, when it comes to being separated from your friends and family.

He’s also been communicating with the rest of the world, tweeting photos and basically documenting every part of his live on the space station in videos. Includes how to wash your hands, cut your nails and even open a can of nuts.

