ISS Astronauts Make It Home Safely

Three astronauts from the International Space Station made a safe landing in Kazakhstan this evening. The Soyuz space capsule touched down at 10:31 PM EST.



The three astronauts spent 146 days in the microgravity of space. They will have to regain muscle mass lost because of the lack of gravity.

The astronauts say they are feeling good, and are performing last minute tasks as they wait for ground crews to come extract them from the capsule. Here’s where they spent the last three hours during their undocking from the space station and fall to Earth:

Roman Romanenko was the first taken out of the craft:

Followed by NASA astronaut Tom Marshburn, who got a little stuck on the way out:

Finally Canadian astronaut Commander Hadfield was pried free:

They will be checked out in the medical tent, change out of their descent suits, then be loaded into planes to head to a traditional welcoming ceremony.

Marshburn and Hadfield will then be flown to Houston, where they will be reunited with their families.

Hadfield commented on the phone with someone: “Man that was quite a ride home. We were laughing, it was a ton of fun.”

