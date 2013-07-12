An Astronaut Explains How She Washes Her Long, Blonde Hair In Space

On the International Space Station, even the simplest things are hair-raising. Especially when they involve hair.



Astronaut Karen Nyberg is spending six months on the space station, but she’s kept her long locks, though they look like a pain to wash.

She posted this video to YouTube on how she gets her hair clean — without a shower. She uses a bag of water to wet her roots, then massages in no-rinse shampoo. Her hair stands on end because of the lack of gravity in space.

There is room on the ISS to take a shower, but they are limited to not more than 4 litres of water. Four litres being the equivalent of two 2 liter bottles of soda.



