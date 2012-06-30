Israel's Top Five Accelerators

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Israel is no stranger to startups. Dubbed the “Startup Nation”, Israel is home to thousands of startups despite being smaller than the size of New Jersey.For perspective, check out this Israeli startup map I created.



Aside from startups, there are dozens of incubators, such as The Time, Gvahim, lool, and booming workspaces like The Hub Tel Aviv, Techloft and The Library.

In addition, Israel has an impressive variety of accelerators. The following is a list of the top five accelerators making a huge impact in the startup space.

IDC Elevator

The IDC Elevator provides startups with the opportunity to grow with the least hassle, by providing a comfortable working space and all the support that is needed.

Location: Three months in Israel, one month in New York

Funding: $20K per startup

Equity: 10%

Mentors: Over 80 top notch mentors.

Unique feature: Provide an in house designer, helping startups focus on their design.

Notable startups: Licensario, Doweet, Wisepricer and more.

Find out more: www.theelevator.co.il

UpWest Labs

The aim of UpWest Labs is to “level the playing field” for Israeli entrepreneurs seeking to successfully innovate and grow their startups in Silicon Valley.

Location: Silicon Valley

Funding: Up to $20K per startup

Equity: 8%

Mentors: 30 mentors, half are Israelis based in Silicon Valley

Unique feature: Only accelerator in the US focused specifically on Israeli startups

Notable startups: Contapps, Offscale, Superfly and more.

Find out more: www.upwestlabs.com

DreamIT Ventures Israel

DreamIt Israel is an accelerator program offering Israeli entrepreneurs a program including accelerator time in Israel and in New York City.

Location: One month in Israel and three months in New York

Funding: Up to $25K per startup

Equity: 9%

Mentors: Startups get a mentor who is a field expert in their business. The mentor spends 3 – 5 hours a week with their particular startup.

Unique feature: DreamIt Israel offers Israeli startups a chance to develop the right product/market fit in the US, a very large target market, by providing them 3 months in the DreamIt NYC accelerator.

Notable startups: SCVNGR, SeatGeek, Notehall (Note, these startups participated in DreamIT’s other programs)

Find out more: www.dreamitventures.com/israel/





Microsoft Azure Accelerator

The Microsoft accelerator for Azure is a program aimed at helping out early stage startups doing big things in Cloud, Internet, and mobile.

Location: Herzeliya, Israel

Duration: 4 months

Funding: Instead of funding Microsoft provides the startups all of its software free, for 3 years, as well as free usage of its cloud services – Windows Azure – for up to $60K. It also provides a usability lab, videodemo recording room, tailored training and admin support, legal services and accounting (through its partners). All these are estimated in $150K-$200K of value.

Equity: None

Mentors: More than 65 mentors to the program, all committed to weekly office hours with the companies they mentor.

Unique feature: Very high value that startups get in services, software, mentors and facilities – totally for free.

Notable startups: Stevie, Twtrland, Medisafe, RotaryView and more.

Find out more: http://www.microsoftrnd.co.il/strategic-partnerships/microsoft-accelerator-for-windows-azure

Junction

The Junction is an open house for entrepreneurs. Any active entrepreneur (regardless of his/her idea) is welcome to join, be a part of, and work at The Junction

Location: Tel Aviv, Israel

Duration: 3 months

Funding: Instead of funding, the Junction organizes a demo day at the end of each junction wave with more than 25 angels participating.

Equity: None

Mentors: Notable Israeli entrepreneurs who specialize in UX, Product Marketing, Presentations and Bizdev.

Unique feature: The “pay-it-forward” model. By not asking for anything, the people participating become an alumni network & community like no other. Many of the previous participants come back to contribute office hours, resources & connections to the new members, taking them to the next level.

Notable startups: Simplee, Vod.io, RideFrog, Hitpad and more.

Find out more: www.thejunction.co.il

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.