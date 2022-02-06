Israel’s prime minister congratulated Biden for the ‘courageous operation’ in Syria that led to an ISIS leader’s death

Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett told President Joe Biden on a ‘courageous operation.’ Anna Moneymaker/ Amir Levy/ Getty Images

Abu Ibrahim al-Qurayshi blew himself up during a US special forces raid in Syria last week.

Israel’s PM Naftali Bennett told Biden that the ‘world is a safer place’ following the mission.

During their phone call, Biden and Bennett also discussed the threat of Iran and Israel’s Iron Dome defense system.

Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Sunday congratulated President Joe Biden for the US special forces operation in Syria last week that led to the death of ISIS leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi.

In a phone call with Biden, Bennett said the “world is now a safer place thanks to the courageous operation of the US forces,” according to a statement from his office.

ISIS leader al-Qurayshi blew himself up during a raid on a compound in northwestern Syria last Wednesday, killing several members of his family.

According to the Syria Defense Force, 13 bodies – including those of six children — were recovered at the raid site. No American casualties were sustained during the operation.

According to a White House statement, during their call on Sunday, Biden said the US would continue to back the maintenance of Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system. The pair also discussed the threat posed by “Iran and its proxies” along with the ongoing escalation of tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

The White House added that Biden also has plans to visit Israel later this year. Since both taking office in 2021, Bennett and Biden have spoken on the phone three times, The Times Of Israel reported.