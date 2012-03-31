US Officials May Have Deliberately Leaked Details Of Israel's Plans To Stage Attacks On Iran From Azerbaijan

This post originally appeared at The Christian Science Monitor.



The three-way tension between the United States, Israel, and Iran became tenser this week with a widely cited report that Israel is developing a “secret staging ground” in Iran’s neighbour to the north – Azerbaijan – for a possible attack on Iran’s nuclear facilities.

Quoting unnamed senior US diplomats and military intelligence officials, a lengthy article in Foreign Policy magazine asserts that “Israel has recently been granted access to airbases on Iran’s northern border.”

“The Israelis have bought an airfield,” a senior administration official is quoted as saying, “and the airfield is called Azerbaijan.”

RECOMMENDED: What sanctions? Top five countries buying oil from Iran.

Why would US officials be talking about this? Likely to slow down any rush to war in an already volatile region, some speculate.

“I think this leak today is part of the administration’s campaign against an Israeli attack,” former US diplomat John Bolton said Thursday on Fox News.

Read the rest of the story at The Christian Science Monitor >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.