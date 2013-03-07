Israelis Are Being Advised To Eat Their Way Out Of Upcoming Locust 'Plague'

Photo: via YouTube

As Israel’s agriculture department begins preparations for a vast swarm of locusts coming from Egypt, famed Israeli Chef Moshe Basson has begun Israelis how to make locust souffle.That’s right, Israelis are being told to eat their way through the locust plague.



Basson, a chef who specialises in “biblical cuisine” at his restaurant in Jerusalem, appeared on a popular Israeli morning show to give some tips and tricks eat locusts, Ha’aretz reports.

Basson isn’t the ony one giving culinary advice either.

Rabbi Natan Slifkin wrote a piece for The Times of Israel this weekend encouraging Jews to eat the bugs, pointing out they are kosher.

“I have eaten locusts on several occasions,” Rabbi Slifkin writes. “They do not require a special form of slaughter, and one usually kills them by dropping them into boiling water. They can be cooked in a variety of ways – lacking any particular culinary skills, I usually just fry them with oil and some spices.”

They’re actually a good snack, Rabbi Slifkin claims. “It’s not the taste that is distinctive,” he writes, “so much as the tactile experience of eating a bug – crunchy on the outside with a chewy centre!”

Rabbi Slifkin says that the locust, the most common in that region, would be kosher as, historically, if the bugs had eaten all the crops, the affected Jews would have eaten the bugs.

