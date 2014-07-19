PHOTOS: Israel Wants To Destroy These Elaborate Tunnels In Gaza

A Palestinian smuggler climbs down into a tunnel, temporarily closed by Hamas forces, beneath the Egyptian-Gaza border in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip April 14, 2010.

Israel launched a ground campaign Thursday to target and eliminate a series of tunnels around the Gaza strip that Hamas militants have been using to smuggle goods and materials, and to carry out attacks. Militants have continued to build and use these tunnels despite repeated Israeli efforts to block or destroy them. Below, you can see the entrance to one of those tunnels on the Israeli side of the Gaza border in March 2014. That entrance was exposed by the Israeli military.

REUTERS/Amir Cohen The entrance to a tunnel exposed by the Israeli military is seen on the Israeli side of the Israel-Gaza border March 27, 2014.

Tunnels have a long history in Israeli-Palestinian clashes. In 2006, Hamas tunneled into Israel, seized a soldier, Gilad Shalit, and held him for five years before negotiating his release in return for more than 1,o00 jailed Palestinians. The picture below shows a Palestinian worker repairing a tunnel that was flooded by Egyptian forces under the Egyptian-Gaza border in February 2013.

REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa A Palestinian worker repairs a smuggling tunnel flooded by Egyptian forces, beneath the Egyptian-Gaza border in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip February 10, 2013.

A spokesman for Israel’s military told Reuters that its campaign to target the tunnels isn’t meant to destroy Hamas itself. However, a Hamas spokesman, Sami Abu Zuhri, scoffed at the new Israeli ground attacks, telling Reuters, “We warn Netanyahu of the dreadful consequences of such a foolish act.” Below a worker ascends on a rope in a tunnel in the southern Gaza strip in October 2013.

REUTERS/Ahmed Zakot A tunnel worker ascends on a rope inside a smuggling tunnel dug beneath the Gaza-Egypt border in the southern Gaza Strip October 8, 2013.

The current conflict was spurred by both the deaths of three Israeli teenagers in the West Bank and the subsequent killing of a Palestinian 16-year-old on July 2 in what many believe may have been retaliation. In the photo below, a Palestinian security officer is preparing to seal a tunnel used to smuggle arms in the southern Gaza strip.

REUTERS A Palestinian security officer prepares to seal a tunnel used to smuggle arms during an operation next to the border with Egypt at the Rafah refugee camp in the southern Gaza Strip December11, 2005.

Hamas leaders have publicly boasted about their “tunnel campaign,” according to Reuters. They have posted publicity videos online featuring soldiers smuggling rockets through the tunnels before emerging in an orchard, loading the rocket into a hidden launcher, and firing it. The tunnels are used to transport anything from medicine to cattle to luxury goods and foods, in addition to weapons, according to CBS News. In the photo below, a smuggler is actually hauling a calf through one of the tunnels.

REUTERS/Mohammed Salem A Palestinian smuggler hauls a calf out from a tunnel that goes beneath the Egyptian-Gaza border October 24, 2008.

Sometimes even people are moved in and out, like this Palestinian groom walking with his Egyptian bride beneath the Gaza-Egypt border in March 2013.

REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa Palestinian groom Emad al-Malalha, 21, walks with Manal Abu Shanar, 17, his Egyptian bride inside a smuggling tunnel beneath the Gaza-Egypt border in the southern Gaza Strip March 21, 2013.

The new operation has no set end date, and duration may be dependent on how many civilians are killed — which could increase pressure for a ceasefire. As the Associated Press noted Friday, the civilian Palestinian casualty count is now above 270 and “could go through the roof.”

REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa Palestinian tunnel workers smoke cigarettes as they rest inside a smuggling tunnel flooded by Egyptian security forces, beneath the Gaza-Egypt border in the southern Gaza Strip September 10, 2013.

