Israeli-Style Airport Security Is Alive And Well In America

After the incident in Detroit, there was a lot of talk about how we needed to implement Israeli-style security in America: More profiling, more screening for suspicious behaviour, and just generally tighter security.



Well, we’re ready to say, it’s happening!

Last night I flew from Ft. Lauderdale to Laguardia, after four days recharging and generally getting very, very tan.

It was Pro Bowl weekend in Miami, but since nobody cares about the Pro Bowl the airport was pretty quiet.

Getting through security was a breeze, and I had plenty of time to kill in the terminal. So I reluctantly got on my iPhone, and got back to work, sending off emails, assigning some stories, etc.

I remember pacing back and forth a lot while I worked.

Apparently that got some flyers’ attention, because right when I was about to board the plane, I got called aside by a member of the airline staff.

Him: “Are you nervous about boarding this flight?”

Me: Nope.

Him: Because several passengers claimed you were acting weird, nervous and twitchy and reported you.

Me: No. If anything, I’m nervous about going back to work.

(At this point he gave my boarding pass to another employee, who then ran my name through some kind of database)

I was then given the all clear after about 1:00 of very light questioning.

The bottom line: passengers and employees are getting aware of behaviour (and hardcore conspiracy theorists will note my dark tan) in making security decisions.

If you want Israeli security, we’re slowly getting it.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.