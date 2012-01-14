Israeli Stop Sign Gives Drivers The Middle Finger

While most people have fallen victim to road rage, the anger usually emanates from other drivers, not roadside signs.



Well times they are a-changing. JCDeaux, a large outdoor ad company, teamed with agencies Shalmor Avnon Amichay/Y&R Tel Aviv to erect stop sign advertisements in Israel that give drivers the middle finger.

JCDeaux hopes that the mini billboard teaches drivers to pay attention to stop signs and, thus, prevent avoidable accidents.

Normal Israeli stop signs also feature a hand (albeit a more polite hand), so the subtle change of the raised middle finger is actually quite clever.

Although if the point is to keep drivers’ eyes on the road, JCDeaux might be missing the boat.

But things could be worse. As copyranter puts it, a New Zealand safety billboard that features a little boys face that starts to bleed whenever it starts to rain (but really) is far more distracting.

