Can you spot the elite Israeli soldiers hiding in this photo? Hint, there's 2

Israel Defence Forces IDF soldiers from the elite Egoz reconnaissance unit — guerrilla warfare specialists — blend into the landscape of northern Israel.

Pictured above are two camouflaged soldiers from Israel’s elite reconnaissance team, but can you find them?

The unit specialises in countering guerrilla warfare along Israel’s Northern border with Lebanon, which often means blending in with the surroundings.

The photo shows just how valuable camouflage is for soldiers in the field. Take a moment to see if you can spot the soldiers on their own, and then scroll down to see the reveal.

Here they are. Israeli Defense Forces We've zoomed in a bit to make it clearer. Here we see the two soldiers are almost invisible among the rocks. The soldier facing to the right is just barely visible due to his hand poking out and aiming the rifle. The soldier behind him looks just like a rock formation, and by the time you figured out otherwise, it might just be too late. Thanks for playing.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.