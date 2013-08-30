Elite Israeli Soldiers Disciplined After Joining Palestinian Dance Party During 'Gangnam Style' [VIDEO]

YouTube A YouTube video says the Palestinians were celebrating a wedding.

On Monday a group of elite Israeli soldiers entered a Palestinian dance party while on patrol in the West Bank, according to Israeli media.

Channel 2 reported that soldiers from the Givati Brigade entered the building after hearing a remix of “Gangnam Style” playing inside.

It’s a bizarre (and refreshing) sight — a soldier on Palestinian shoulders holding hands with another Palestinian while also carrying his Tavor TAR-21 — especially amid tenuous peace talks and ongoing Israeli settlement building.

Earlier this week Israeli forces killed three Palestinians — including a UN aid worker — during clashes following an arrest raid outside of Jerusalem.

Channel 2 reported that the club was frequented by members of a Palestinian clan known for its pro-Hamas tendencies, according to the Jerusalem Post.

In November Israel launched an eight-day offensive against Hamas in the Gaza strip.

On Thursday the Israeli military said it considers the incident serious, adding that “the soldiers exposed themselves to unnecessary danger and were disciplined accordingly,” according to the Guardian.

Check it out:

