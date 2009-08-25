Israeli Rate Hike Could Signal Global Rate-Hike Cycle

Israel’s central bank surprised even its own business community with a 25 base point rate hike to 0.75%. Zero Hedge points out that Israel has frequently, though not always, led the interest rate cycle globally.



Zero Hedge: Given the Bank of Israel’s history as a “fastboat” central bank (as compared to the cruiseliner Fed or iceberg ECB), reacting with “first-mover” advantage on the macro cycle, this is a potentially interesting leading indicator for growth.

Israel’s central bank made the move due to signs of inflation surprising forecasters. Could this be a sign of things to come in the US?

