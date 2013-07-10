Report: Israeli Raid Likely Culprit For Destruction Of Russian Missiles In Syria

New reports of strikes on Russian anti-ship missiles near the port of Latakia, Syria, seem to indicate another possible Israeli strike, Reuters reports.



This would be the fourth such strike this year.

From Reuters:

Rebels described huge blasts – the ferocity of which, they said, was beyond the firepower available to them but consistent with that of a modern military like Israel’s.

Israel has not confirmed or denied involvement. The Syrian government has not commented on the incident, beyond a state television report noting a “series of explosions” at the site.

As has been the trend, Israel has neither confirmed nor denied the strikes.

