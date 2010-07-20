Israeli Prime Minister: "America Is A Thing You Can Move Very Easily"

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is embroiled in a new scandal over comments he made in 2001 after his first stint as Israeli Prime Minister.



Netanyahu said to a group of Israelis, “America is a thing you can move very easily, move it in the right direction. They won’t get in their way.”

Tensions between the U.S. and Israel have been high, and were only further complicated by the flotilla incident off the coast of Gaza at the end of May.

Israel and the U.S. had been rumoured to be working on a plan to attack Iran, involving the cooperation of Gulf states including the U.A.E. and Saudi Arabia.

