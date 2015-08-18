Watch what Israeli paratrooper training was like in 1957

Soldiers leap from planes and parachutes plummet through the air as Israel Defence Forces men and women undergo intensive parachute training in this newsreel from 1957.

According to the announcer, “The idea arose out of the Sinai Campaign, when Israeli paratroops landed 200 miles behind the Egyptian lines and disorganized most of their communications.”

The IDF Paratroopers Brigade has existed since 1951.

After the Mitla Pass Jump triumph during the Sinai Campaign, the brigade went on to achieve many more military successes for Israel — including liberating the Old City of Jerusalem and the Western Wall during the Six Days’ War.

You can watch the full video below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.