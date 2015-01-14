An Israeli Newspaper Airbrushed Female Leaders Out Of The Charlie Hebdo March

An ultra-orthodox Israeli newspaper airbrushed out images of senior female figures from its cover picture of world leaders attending the Charlie Hebdo solidarity march in Paris.

Among those edited out of the picture are German Chancellor Angela Merkel, European Union foreign affairs chief Federica Mogherini and mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo.

Here’s the picture they ran with:

Mediaite Front page of Israeli newspaper The Announcer.

And here’s the original:

Twitter World leaders attend a Charlie Hebdo solidarity march in Paris.

