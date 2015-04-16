Orthodox Israeli newspaper blurs Kim Kardashian out of picture because she's 'pornographic'

AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP/Getty Images Kanye, Kim, and North in Israel this week.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have spent the past few days in Israel touring Jerusalem, where they baptized daughter North West.

After the ceremony, Kardashian and West shared a meal with Jerusalem mayor Nir Barkat, who shared photos of the meeting on his Facebook page.

The celebrity couple’s presence alongside the mayor clearly made news, but not everyone wanted to acknowledge the reality star’s presence in the holy land.

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish news website Kikar HaShabbat went so far as to cover Kardashian’s face with a meal receipt and even blur her out in another image.

The site’s article never refers to Kardashian by name, but instead says “West and his wife.” The article also criticises Barkat for dining with the couple at a non-kosher restaurant.

Nissim Ben Haim, an editor at the Kikar HaShabbat website, told the AP on Wednesday they removed Kardashian because she is a “pornographic symbol” who contradicts ultra-Orthodox values.

“Within the insular Ultra-Orthodox community, pictures of women often aren’t shown out of modesty,” notes the AP. “In January, an ultra-Orthodox newspaper removed German chancellor Angela Merkel from a photo.”

