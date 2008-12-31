Israel Puts War Footage On YouTube

The Internet is Israel’s newest front in its military offensive against Hamas — and not in the same way as when Russian partisans took down Georgian websites during the summer war over South Ossetia. Israel has launched a YouTube channel to try to win support for its attacks.



Israel thinks global public opinion turned against the Jewish State during the 2006 Lebanon conflict in part because Israel was ineffective in winning the debate online. So the Israeli government created a new tool to get its side of the message out: A dedicated channel of pro-Israeli footage on Youtube (GOOG).

Nice idea, we guess, although we’re surprised how amateurish it seems. These days the average American college sophomore puts together YouTube video with higher production values than what Israel has thrown together.

In short, we doubt it will change many minds. Regardless of whether you think Israeli actions are a justified response to unceasing provocations or war crimes against a helpless population, we doubt clips like this will sway many one way or the other.



