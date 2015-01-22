Israeli Police Arrest Man Suspected Of Hacking Into Madonna's Computer And Stealing Her Photos And Music

Police in Israel have arrested a man who is suspected of hacking into Madonna’s personal computer and leaking unreleased music and photos online.

Ynet News reports that police arrested the Tel Aviv man after an undercover investigation. The unnamed suspect stole music from Madonna and sold the unreleased tracks online.

Thirteen unreleased tracks recorded by the US singer were leaked online following the suspected hack. After the tracks leaked, Madonna decided to release at least six of them officially. They reached number 1 on the iTunes album chart. But Madonna was still angry over the alleged hack, calling it “artistic rape” and “a form of terrorism.”

It wasn’t just music that the hacker is suspected of stealing from Madonna. Unreleased photos of the singer also appeared online, mostly outtakes from photoshoots. “Another unreleased photo from a series I have just discovered!” Madonna said on Instagram. “Stolen and sold to whom?? Wtf? Are my fans doing this? If so, I’m very confused! Stealing is a crime.”

Madonna increased her computer security following the leak of her music. “We don’t put things up on servers anymore,” the star said. “Everything we work on, if we work on computers, we’re not on WiFi, we’re not on the Internet.”

The Daily Mirror reports that Madonna tried to find the hacker herself by holding a 30-minute Skype call with an online trader who sold the unreleased tracks. During the call she reportedly begged the man to reveal the source of the leaks.

The Ynet news report on the arrest of a Tel Aviv man also claims that the hacker is suspected of targeting other celebrities. It’s currently unknown who those other victims may be, but the report claims that the FBI’s involvement in the undercover police operation led to the suspicion that the hack did not just target Madonna.

