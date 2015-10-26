An Israeli investor says this motivational slogan from the country's pilot training school should apply to tech startups too

Twitter/GigiLevy Tech VC Gigi Levy.

Gigi Levy is an Israeli technology investor who has backed companies such as Playtika, Space Ape Games, and SimilarWeb.

In a new interview with TechCrunch, Levy explained what he looks for in investments, and also talked about a slogan he learned during his time in the Israeli air force that could be useful for startups.

“At the flight school in the Israeli Air Force,” he said. “There is a sign on the wall saying: ‘If you give us a very tough mission we will do it immediately. An impossible one may take us a bit longer.’ This attitude is also the attitude of Israeli hi-tech.”

It looks like that slogan may have worked too, as Levy went on to talk about the many former pilots who have founded Israeli tech startups. “There are many pilot-entrepreneurs including Medinol’s Kobi Richter, Saifun’s Boaz Eitan and many others in recent years including some in my portfolio.”

Levy isn’t only focused on investing in Israeli startups, though. He has also invested in companies in the UK, such as Space Ape Games, the company behind social games such as “Samurai Siege” and “Rival Kingdoms.”

