Top Israeli general resigns after laptop containing classified information stolen from home

Flickr/Israel Defence Forces An Israel Defence Forces solider in Golan Heights.

A top Israeli general has resigned as the head of his military’s manpower directorate, after a laptop containing classified information was stolen from his home earlier this week.

Chief of Staff of the Israeli Defence Forces Gen. Gadi Eisenkot accepted the resignation of Maj. Gen. Hagai Topolansky on Wednesday.

Topolansky had been under questioning after police were called on Monday to his home, which had been burglarized. His daughter’s car had also been stolen.

Topolansky’s home was among four others that had been burglarized in the neighbourhood, according to YNet News. A number of items, including the IDF laptop, were taken from the homes.

IDF regulations forbid military officers from removing laptops from secure facilities on base, according to the Jerusalem Post.

This isn’t the first time IDF secrets have gone missing. An IDF colonel had classified documents stolen from his car last year, while a lieutenant colonel this year had a military computer stolen from his house, according to the Times of Israel.

Topolansky, a fighter pilot for the Israeli Air Force, took over as head of the manpower directorate in 2014.

