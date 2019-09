Rafi Dahan, an Israeli footballer for Bnei Yehuda Tel Aviv, suffered a gruesome leg injury after an overly-aggressive tackel from Ruben Rayos of Maccabi Haifa.

The tackel left Dahan writhing in pain as his teammates swarmed to confront Rayos and the opposing Maccabi Haifa team (via The Big Lead):

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.