Here's What You Need To Know About The Israeli Flotilla Crisis

This morning, Israel intercepted a flotilla bound for Gaza from Turkey that was, according to the Israeli military, carrying a cache of weapons. Those on the flotilla, who included members of parliaments from the region, claimed they were carrying only aid items for the Palestinians.



At least 10 people were killed in Israel’s assault on the flotilla. Israel claims 10 of its soldiers were also injured in the attack.

The flotilla was meant to break the blockade on Gaza, a portion of Palestine ruled by Hamas, a political party but also a terrorist organisation.

The flotilla was attacked in international waters.

Those on the boat, and those who support their cause, claim that all they were carrying was personnel, many of whom were teachers and doctors, and items to support their aid mission. Supporting video, from Al-Jazeera:

Israel claims the boat was housing a weapons cache and that individuals on the boat attacked their troops with weapons when they stormed it. Supporting video, from the Israeli defence Force (IDF):

Protests against the actions of the Israeli government have broken out in London, Cairo, and Istanbul.

Governments in Europe have spoken out against the attacks, with President Sarkozy of France and Foreign Minister Hague of the UK calling Israel’s actions “out of line.”

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu has canceled his trip to the U.S. as a result of the attack, choosing to remain in Israel to deal with the problem.

This is likely a massive political misstep for Israel, as tensions with the U.S. government were just beginning to dissolve, and now are likely to remain high.

