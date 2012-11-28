Israeli Embassy In DC Posted This Ridiculous Video Of Cartoon Palestinian President Abbas

Photo: YouTube/IsraelEmbDC

The Israeli Embassy in Washington D.C. posted a video on its YouTube channel that portrays Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas driving a bus full of Palestinians toward the UN despite warnings from various Western officials.On Thursday Abbas will be in New York to seek the U.N.’s approval for upgrading the Palestinian Authority’s status to non-member observer, which would give Palestine the same status as the Vatican.



The vote comes in the middle of a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

At the end of the road, the portrayal of Abbas comes to a crossroads of a war-torn destination with a “United Nations” signpost and a pleasant castle with behind a sign that reads “The Road to Peace.”

Both the U.S. and Israel have hinted at possible retaliation if the vote goes ahead.

The video concludes with the statement: “We Need to save peace. Tell President Abbas to come back to the table.”

Check it out:



SEE ALSO: France (And Possibly The UK) To Back Palestinian United Nations Bid >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.