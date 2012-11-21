HACKED: Israeli Deputy Prime Minister's Social Media Accounts Hijacked

Photo: Twitter

A hacking collective calling themselves the ZCompany Hacking Crew successfully hacked and hijacked the LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter accounts of Israeli Vice Prime Minister Silvan Shalom.



They quickly changed banner photos and fired off several embarrassing tweets.

Here are a few of the tweets:

The Israeli defence Force and Hamas have been in a fierce social media battle since the fighting started, but Israel in particular has suffered tens of millions of hacker attacks on government websites, banks, and private accounts.

Though most of the hacks consist of Denial of Service Attacks — sometimes called “cyber sit-ins” — some have taken it to the next level by deleting government databases or, like Shalom, online identity takeovers.

