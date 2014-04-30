Interactive Map Shows The Names And Photos And Holocaust Survivors Across The Globe

To commemorate Holocaust Remembrance Day, the Israeli Defence Forces created an interactive map to show the current locations of Holocaust survivors all around the world.

Using the organisation’s Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram accounts, the team created an index of survivors’ names and photographs and put the information on Google maps. People used the hashtag “WeAreHere” to participate.

While historians still debate the exact number of Jews killed in the Holocaust, the most widely accepted figure is approximately 6 million.

The Registry of Holocaust Survivors currently contains the names of over 195,000 survivors and family members, with more added every day, according to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum. The Museum defines “survivors” as anyone, Jewish or not, who suffered because of the Nazis and their political allies between 1933 and 1945.

Take a look at the interactive map below. Click on the blue Stars of David for more information about individual survivors.



View #WeAreHere: Interactive Worldwide Map of Holocaust Survivors in a larger map

The Israeli Defence Forces also started tweeting photographs of soldiers with friends and family who survived the Holocaust.

#WeAreHere: Me and Sarah, a holocaust survivor adopted by the IDF’s COGAT School pic.twitter.com/aDOBkUUoJs

— IDF (@IDFSpokesperson) April 26, 2014

“I always knew that my grandmother was a holocaust survivor,” Nadav Nalishkevitch, Betty’s grandson, told IDF. “No one sat me down and told me. I just knew that she hid in order to escape the Nazis.”

