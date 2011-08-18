Israeli Buses Have Been Attacked By Gunfire Near Egyptian Border

Photo: BBC

After opening fire on a bus travelling near the country’s southern border with Egypt, gunmen attacked a second bus near the site of the earlier ambush.According to The Associated Press five people were injured in the first attack and reports of injuries from the second attack had yet to be reported as of 7:50 EDT.



There unconfirmed attack enforces concerns that Egyptian security forces are losing control of the border areas.

Israel Radio said three men in a vehicle followed the bus and opened fire when the bus came to a stop.

Updates will follow as they become available.

The Houston Chronicle reports that soldiers have been targeted by explosive devices and that there are fatalities as well as wounded civilians and soldiers.

Five people have been reported critically injured and five moderately injured.

The bus was mainly carrying soldiers travelling home for leave.





