How The Israeli Startup Scene Imploded

If you had to pick two or three ingredients that really created this culture of thriving entrepreneurship, that's probably the biggest or second-biggest one. Even women have to serve in the military, and that creates a different economy, gender-wise. They are these very lean operations, and decision-making is pushed way down the food chain. Authority asks to be challenged. There's this idea that the smartest, scrappiest people should be in charge, not the ones that have the most experience. They are forced to creatively problem-solve, and often with constraints.

A lot of what you use to, say, track down terrorists, are the same skills you use to find someone who is laundering money from your company, for instance. The culture of the military is in part a finishing school of sorts. The other factor is that there's actually innovation directly coming out of the Israeli military. It itself is a place startups are born.

We talk about Silicon Valley, and say thing like, if someone turns down $100 million, they're the bravest man in the world. In Israel, that would be the silliest thing. They actually understand what risk is. So the idea that quitting your job and starting a company, it's not seen as an insane risk. There's not this pressure around it that there might be in India or, really, many other countries.