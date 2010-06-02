Israel Using YouTube And Twitter To Protect Its Image In Wake Of Flotilla Disaster

Israel is taking advantage of new media resources to try to air its side of the story on the violence on the Gaza Freedom Flotilla that left at least 10 activists dead, Wired’s Danger Room blog reports.



The Flotilla was heading to Gaza with humanitarian aid, flouting Israel’s blockade of the area. The Israeli defence Force boarded the ships to turn them back.

The incident has generated widespread criticism of Israel in the international press. In response, Israel has been tweeting and blogging about its version of events, and has uploaded the YouTube video below, showing the activists attacking IDF forces as they boarded:



