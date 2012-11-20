Israeli TV Debate Sinks Into Shouting Match As Gaza Conflict Continues

Israeli media is far from immune to the debate about the morality of Israeli bombing attacks in Gaza and the Hamas rockets being fired from the strip.
972mag blogger Ami Kaufman today picked up on this heated discussion between Channel 2 military analyst Roni Daniel and Arab-Israeli politician Ahmad Tibi, deputy speaker of the Israeli Knesset. The two discuss civilian deaths being incurred in Gaza, and the use of the so-called Dahiya doctrine, a strategy formed in the 2006 Lebanon war that saw civilian infrastructure specifically targeted by Israeli attacks.
It soon dissolves into shouting match, with Daniel, described by Kaufman as “somewhat of an IDF spokesman”, calling for more destruction, while Tibi (“a talented politician who himself never runs from a media circus when possible, if possible”) accusing him of ignoring civilian deaths.
“Beyond the theatre of it,” Max Fisher of the Washington Post observes, “the clip is interesting both as a demonstration of how this issue can lead people to talk past one another and as a reminder of the debate within Israel over the country’s policies toward Gaza.”
