Israeli TV Debate Sinks Into Shouting Match As Gaza Conflict Continues

Israeli media is far from immune to the debate about the morality of Israeli bombing attacks in Gaza and the Hamas rockets being fired from the strip.



972mag blogger Ami Kaufman today picked up on this heated discussion between Channel 2 military analyst Roni Daniel and Arab-Israeli politician Ahmad Tibi, deputy speaker of the Israeli Knesset. The two discuss civilian deaths being incurred in Gaza, and the use of the so-called Dahiya doctrine, a strategy formed in the 2006 Lebanon war that saw civilian infrastructure specifically targeted by Israeli attacks.

It soon dissolves into shouting match, with Daniel, described by Kaufman as “somewhat of an IDF spokesman”, calling for more destruction, while Tibi (“a talented politician who himself never runs from a media circus when possible, if possible”) accusing him of ignoring civilian deaths.

“Beyond the theatre of it,” Max Fisher of the Washington Post observes, “the clip is interesting both as a demonstration of how this issue can lead people to talk past one another and as a reminder of the debate within Israel over the country’s policies toward Gaza.”

Not only is Hamas not moving, it is standing strong on its legs in Cairo</p> <p>and is demanding its demands,</p> <p>and therefore we must move on to much more aggressive maneuvers,</p> <p>tougher ones, deeper hits. You know what? For example,</p> <p>I’m missing the “Dahiya” of Beirut in Gaza as well.</p> <p>So they’ve hit this building or another building,</p> <p>much more is needed.</p> <p>Not to hit, god forbid, more civilians —</p> <p>— So wait, Roni, let me show you pictures of what is going on in Gaza if possible.</p> <p>OK, let’s see pictures of bombings of the air force.</p> <p>This is a bombing now, of a house belonging to the Delo family, in Gaza.</p> <p>A family I don’t know. Maybe Dr. Ahmad knows them</p> <p>They’re talking about 3 dead civilians there—</p> <p>and the broadcast, of course—</p> <p>Could it be that now Roni Daniel is satisfied? Are you satisfied now, Roni Daniel??</p> <p>If you’re listening?</p> <p>Could it be that now you’re satisfied, Mr. Daniel?</p> <p>They’ve bombed a house and killed three people!</p> <p>Is this the Dahiya that you want? You should be ashamed!</p> <p>You have no human feelings!</p> <p>You’re calling for the army to erase homes!</p> <p>You should be ashamed! You’re a military analyst?</p> <p>You’re a military analyst? You call for erasing homes?</p> <p>The Dahiya? That’s what you want?</p> <p>This is your job? To employ the IDF? This is the job of a military analyst?</p> <p>Three childen have been killed!</p> <p>MK TIbi, I’m asking of you…</p> <p>MK TIbi, I’m asking of you…——I at least show empathy for families in the south!</p> <p>We want to….</p> <p>MK Tibi</p> <p>Tibi: So, now you’re satisfied?</p> <p>MK Tibi, with your permission I would like to report on a direct hit on a home in Ofakim</p> <p>Daniel: Wait a minute! Wait a minute! Excuse me!</p> <p>Excuse me, I’m not happy when innocent civilians are hit.</p> <p>Tibi: That’s what it sounded like!</p> <p>That is how you translate me, I didn’t sound like that.</p> <p>I do not know who these civilians are and if they are indeed innocent civilians,</p> <p>Tibi: I know! I know this family.</p> <p>Then I’m not competing with you in knowing…</p> <p>I’m just saying that every effort must be taken not to hit innocent civilians.</p> <p>Every effort, and every house. By the way,</p> <p>50,000 phone calls were made to many homes,</p> <p>where truly innocent civilians live,</p> <p>but on the first floor there is a large weapons storage.</p> <p>So they made over 50,000 phone calls, asking them to leave,</p> <p>beacuse the home will be hit.</p> <p>This is how it must be done. Not to hit civilians,</p> <p>and up till now, innocent civilians have not been hit.</p> <p>You don’t know what happend in Dahiya, Mr. Daniel.</p> <p>In the Dahiya that you wished for,</p> <p>they erased the neighbourhood and killed dozens of people.</p> <p>Marziano: MK Tibi, we never heard from you a condemnation when three people died in Kiryat Malachi</p> <p>You did hear! Stop babbling that you didn’t hear condemnations from me!!</p> <p>I said morally and politically that I oppose these rockets!</p> <p>One can not harm civilians in the south!</p> <p>But the difference between me and you is,</p> <p>that there are people who demand to harm Palestinians</p> <p>and I say stop to harm – both Israelis and Palestinians!There’s a difference!</p> <p>For over 12 years, almost one million people are under—</p> <p>—Let me say something!—Yes, Roni.</p> <p>I’m not happy that innocent civilians are hurt,</p> <p>and I did not see Ahmed Tibi’s sensitivity for civilians on that side for this side as well</p> <p>and also his citizens are being hit.</p> <p>Civilians have to be outside of this,</p> <p>but this thing must be clear also on this side of Gaza,</p> <p>when they shoot. I’m standing now in Sderot, and in Ashdod, and in all the places,</p> <p>they also have to be out of it.</p> <p>Marziano: And also the siren we are hearing right now in Ashdod, Roni,</p> <p>we must update that at this moment there is a siren in Ashdod.</p> <p>Yes, and this must be said to MK Tibi,</p> <p>this is firing upon civilians, if he didn’t notice.</p> <p>Tibi: And I oppose it! How many times must I repeat it!</p> <p>But I will not repeat it for you! We have to try for a ceasefire that you oppose!</p> <p>You said that a deal should not be signed today!</p> <p>A ceasefire must be reached to save lives!</p> <p>Look, you have an advantage over me,because you yell much louder.</p> <p>And you incite more! Maybe I yell, because i am hurting.</p> <p>You don’t hurt when three civilians die.</p> <p>I hurt. Here, and there.</p> <p>Don’t translate me or analyse me!</p> <p>I suggest you apologise for what you said! You should apologise for those words.</p> <p>I don’t understand, are you angry now or something?Calm down for a minute…</p> <p>Yes! I’m angry! Yes Roni, I’m very angry!</p> <p>I would like to continue, because there are still many sirens!</p> <p>There is a direct hit on a home in Ofakim,</p> <p>MK Tibi, you are also doing here in this studio a kind of terror, with this yelling!</p> <p>Calm down, please.—- Oh, I disrespect your style!</p> <p>My terror? One who calls for a Dahiya is inciting to terror!</p> <p>Roni Daniel, MK Tibi, thank you to you both,</p> <p>Daniel: A Dahiya, so that they understand this can not go on!</p> <p>Ehud Yeari (analyst for Arab affairs): Keren, take the reins!</p> <p>Thank you all at this stage.

