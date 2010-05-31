Israel Tells All Israelis To Leave Turkey, Following Raid On Flotilla Bound For Gaza

Another thing for you to be concerned about: Another explosive episode is playing out in the Middle East.



The essence is that the Israeli military commandeered a supposed aid flotilla from Turkey to Gaza. Israel says it was filled with weapons. At least 10 people were killed

NYT:

The incident drew widespread international condemnation, with Israeli envoys summoned to explain their country’s actions in several European countries.

The criticism offered a propaganda coup to Israel‘s foes, particularly the Hamas group that holds sway in Gaza, and damaged its ties to Turkey, one of its most important Muslim partners and the unofficial sponsor of the Gaza-bound convoy. Ankara recalled its ambassador to Israel and Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan cut short a visit to Latin America to return.

Meanwhile, Israel has indicated to all Israelis that they should leave Turkey, a clear sign of expectations of future escalations ahead.

Update: Netanyahu has canceled a trip to The White House to deal with the situation.

