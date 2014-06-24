This Map Of Israel Shows Just How Massive Its Tech Scene Is

You’ve got Yo, Waze, PrimeSense, Viber, Fiverr… the list goes on and on. Israel is overflowing with tech companies.

And in case you weren’t convinced, this map perfectly portrays how massive Israel’s tech scene really is. Tech entrepreneur Ben Lang threw together the interactive map on Mapped in Israel. The blue flags represent startups, the red ones are accelerators, and the green ones are investors.

The real purpose of the site is to help people find jobs in the Israeli tech world. You can search for specific jobs or companies to see who is hiring. But it also does a nice job depicting Israel as a nation of startups.

