MAP OF THE DAY: Here's The Israeli Attack Route Iran Just Cut Off

War worries in the Middle East continue to grow, as it has been revealed that Iran has supplied Syria with radar capable of detecting Israeli planes flying at high altitudes.



That ability to detect could cut off one of Israel’s main attack routes for targeting Iran.

Israel has reopened secret talks with Turkey, after last months flotilla incident divided the two allies. Those talks have occurred due to pressure from President Obama, according to Haaretz.

That is one attack path Israel is in the process of securing. The Saudi Arabia route may already be available.

From Republica.it, note the central route’s path over Syria:

