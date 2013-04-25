Hezbollah Drone Shot Down Over Israeli Skies

Nagillum via FlickrIsraeli forces have shot down a Hezbollah drone over Israeli skies, the Associated Press reports.



This is not the first time Israel shot down a Hezbollah drone, they had to target one over their skies on October 6 of last year.

Most Hezbollah drones in Lebanon make their way in from Iran piece by piece, and are then assembled by local forces there.

The Israeli military is largely dismissive of Iranian drone technology, finding them easy to track and then shoot down once they enter Israeli air space.

They do, on the other hand, take the continued drone incursions very seriously.

“We view this incident of attempting to enter Israeli airspace very severely and we will consider our response later,” said former Defence Minister Ehud Barak after last year’s drone incident.

