Israeli Commandos Seize Ship Packed With Iranian-Made Rockets [Video]

Israel has released video of the operation it conducted Wednesday, where the Israeli Navy seized a Panamanian-flagged cargo vesselin the Red Seapacked with advanced Iranian-made rockets.

Onboard the vessel — which was headed for the Gaza Strip via Sudan — were advanced medium-range rockets, capable of striking targets over 100 miles away, according to an Israeli Defence Forces spokesman.

“It was a complex, covert operation,” Lt. Col. Peter Lerner told Reuters of the seizure some 1,000 miles from Israel.

From Haaretz:

The United States said it helped track the arms shipment, and was prepared to take action if needed. State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki said that The U.S. military was prepared to get involved in the seizure of the vessel, but added that Israel “ultimately chose to take the lead.”

Here’s the video of the operation, released by the IDF:

