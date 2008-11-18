Israel's Netanyahu Hates Obama's Politics But Steals Web Site

The New York Times thinks it has spotted an incidence of the sincerest form of flattery: Israeli poitician Benjamin Netanyahu has a web site that likes suspiciously like Barack Obama’s:



The NYT:

Web sites aside, for liberals in both countries, the idea of Mr. Netanyahu as the Obama candidate of Israel seems mystifying. Of the three main contenders for prime minister in February’s election, including Tzipi Livni of Kadima and Ehud Barak of labour, Mr. Netanyahu is the most hawkish and the least interested in the focus on dialogue with adversaries that Mr. Obama made a centrepiece of his foreign policy platform. Mr. Netanyahu has said he would shut down the current negotiations with the Palestinian leadership.

