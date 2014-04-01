The Israeli Government Says Bar Refaeli's New Commercial Is Too Hot For Daytime TV

The Israeli government has banned a new commercial starring model Bar Refaeli from airing until after 10 p.m.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Israeli government’s TV and radio regulatory authority ruled that the ad, in which a puppet fantasizes about spending a day with Refaeli, had “too many sexual insinuations.”

The puppet in question is a character named Red Orbach, a member of the fictional Israeli/American rock group Red Band. In the ad for clothing company Hoodies, Orbach wakes up next to the Sports Illustrated cover girl and wonders how things could possibly get better.

Suddenly, two more Refaelis appear, and the commercial becomes a rock-infused, safe-for-work montage of Orbach spending the day with Refaeli and her clones. The Refaelis wash Orbach’s car, take him to the spa, and challenge him to a steamy game of high-stakes poker.

