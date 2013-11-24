ISRAELI MINISTER: Iran Deal Based On 'Deception And Self-Delusion'

REUTERS/Denis Balibouse Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs Javad Zarif

Israeli Cabinet minister: Iran deal based on ‘deceit;’ Israel can’t celebrate

JERUSALEM (AP) — A senior Israeli Cabinet minister is criticising the international deal over Iran’s nuclear program.

Intelligence Minister Yuval Steinitz, who is responsible for monitoring Iran’s nuclear program, says there is no reason for the world to be celebrating. He says the deal, reached in Geneva early Sunday, is based on “Iranian deception and self-delusion.”

It was the first Israeli reaction to the deal. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was expected to discuss the matter with his Cabinet later Sunday.

Israel believes Iran is pursuing a nuclear weapon.

In recent weeks, Israel had warned the emerging deal would give Iran too much relief from economic sanctions without halting Iran’s march toward a nuclear bomb.

