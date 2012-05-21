Israel Is Investigating Videos That Appear To Show West Bank Settlers Shooting A Palestinian Man

The following footage, released Sunday by non-governmental group B’Tselem, shows a stand-off between Israeli settlers and Palestinian men near the settlement of Yitzhar and the town of Asira al-Qibliya.



In the video, a young man —named as 24-year-old Fathi Asayira by the Telegraph — is hit in the head or neck by a bullet apparently fired by an M4 rifle held by a settler. IDF forces on the scene appear to do nothing to quell the violence before or after.

WATCH Angle 1:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

WATCH Angle 2 (WARNING GRAPHIC SCENES):

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

The press release from B’TSelem reports that a large number of settlers had descended upon the village, throwing stones and apparently starting fires. A number of the men had guns, including one military issue rifle. Another man wore a cap similar to those Israeli police officers wear.

That’s somewhat contradicted by Yitzhar spokesman Avraham Binyamin told the Jerusalem Post that the men with guns were security personal who were trying to protect settlers and put out the fire (which he says was started by the Palestinians). He added that the settlement had been on the receiving end of many attacks from local Palestinians.

The IDF has released a statement saying they are investigating the scenes. “There was a shooting during the incident and the matter is being investigated‚ but on the surface, the video that was released does not seem to represent the whole incident.”

