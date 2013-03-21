The Israeli Embassy's Barack Obama Bobble-Head Trailer Is Hilarious

In honour of President Barack Obama’s trip to Israel this week, the Israeli Embassy in the U.S. has released a pretty quirky trailer celebrating the friendship between Obama and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu – both of whom are depicted as bobbleheads.



If you don’t feel like watching the video, here are the best screenshots (Netanyahu’s faces are especially wonderful):

IsraelEmbDC via YouTube

IsraelEmbDC via YouTube

IsraelEmbDC via YouTube

IsraelEmbDC via YouTube

IsraelEmbDC via YouTubeHigh five!

IsraelEmbDC via YouTube

