The Israeli Embassy's Barack Obama Bobble-Head Trailer Is Hilarious

In honour of President Barack Obama’s trip to Israel this week, the Israeli Embassy in the U.S. has released a pretty quirky trailer celebrating the friendship between Obama and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu – both of whom are depicted as bobbleheads.
If you don’t feel like watching the video, here are the best screenshots (Netanyahu’s faces are especially wonderful):
IsraelEmbDC via YouTube
IsraelEmbDC via YouTube
IsraelEmbDC via YouTube
IsraelEmbDC via YouTube
IsraelEmbDC via YouTubeHigh five!
IsraelEmbDC via YouTube
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.